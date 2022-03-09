'Travel Queen' Sara Ali Khan rejoices in Ladakh, shares breathtaking vacation PICS

Sara Ali Khan lives her life to the fullest. She loves traveling a lot and often takes her fans on a tour of Incredible India. Well, our country is very beautiful with mixed colours, cultures, and many more. But Sara is making it look more beautiful in the pictures she shared today. The actress is currently in Ladakh and has shared a series of pictures. Right from chilling in the mountains to enjoying a bonfire, Sara shared dreamy pictures from the picturesque location.

She has also borrowed a quote by Italian actress Eleonora Duse and it reads, “If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.” In the photos, she can be seen sitting in nature's lap. Next, Sara is seen looking up at the sky while sitting on a motorbike. The third is a moonlit photo where the actress is sitting around a bonfire. And in the last Sara is posing against a range of mountains in a cute sweater. We can also spot the rainbow in the image.

Radhika Madan also commented, “Ae ae !! Picture credits kaun degaa.” From the comment, it looks like the actress has accompanied Sara on this trip. Both girls had earlier also gone on a trip together.

Take a look at the post here:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has also completed the shooting of her next film with Vicky Kaushal. The title has not been announced till now.

