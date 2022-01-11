Travel Tuesday: Madhuri Dixit’s bond with hubby Dr Shriram Nene is for infinity; WATCH

Although Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene doesn’t hail from the entertainment industry, he sure knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Time and again, Dr Nene takes to his social media space to share stunning pictures alongside wife and actor Madhuri Dixit, thereby giving major couple goals to her fans. On Tuesday, January 11, Dr Shriram Nene once again took to Instagram to share a special reel video featuring wifey Madhuri Dixit and their sons Arin and Ryan.

In the clip, Dr Shriram added a slew of travel photos that sees that entire family spending quality time together. From selfies inside airplanes to being ocean buddies, the couple can be seen doing all. Needless to say, the latest video is proof that the entire family loves to travel together. While sharing the reel, Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away #TravelTuesday #Tuesday.”

Dr Nene doesn’t fail to openly profess his love for wife Madhuri Dixit. Previously, on the special occasion of her birthday, Dr Nene shared a stunning throwback photo of the couple leaving fans absolutely stunned. While sharing the photo, he said, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

