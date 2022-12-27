Treason Season 2: Will there be another season of this spy thriller series? Read 5 developments on it so far

Are you a fan of watching spy thriller series? Then, Treason Season 1 should surely be on your list. Without giving you any spoilers, we can assure you that this series is full of action, drama, suspense, and thrill that will keep you hooked to your screens. And if you are a Charlie Cox fan, then this is the series for you.

On December 26, just a day after Christmas, Season 1 of Treason arrived on Netflix. This development took social media by storm as it features popular celebrities namely Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciarán Hinds, Tracy Ifeachor, Adam James, Beau Gadsdon, and Avital Lvova. Some die-hard fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of this series have completed watching the entire series and are looking forward to season 2.

2. Treason Season 1: Plotline

Written by Matt Charman, this spy thriller series revolves around the British secret intelligence service and their double-dealing agents. Can these agents trigger a war between Russia and Britain? Watch how this story unfolds on Netflix.

3. Will there be another series of Treason on Netflix?

According to a report publishes in express.co.uk, it is unlikely that Treason will have another season on Netflix. The OTT platform confirmed Treason was due to be a limited series.

4. Is there any possibility for Netflix to reconsider its decision?

If season 1’s response is good enough, then the makers of the series and the OTT platform will consider renewing the show. Netflix might then commission a second series to capitalize on that.

5. What can you expect from Season 2 of Treason?

Though fan theories seem to be endless, we have wrapped up some of the most popular predictions in terms of Season 2’s plotline. Digital Sky.com reported that the new storyline could encircle Olga Kurylenko as Kara. In the story, she is someone who's still active in the field and could get caught up in a brand-new case anywhere in the world, be it her native Russia or a new setting somewhere else.

Do watch out for this series today and let us know what you feel about the series.

