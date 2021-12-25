Trending reels of 2021: From Deepika Padukone's 'sadda kutta' to Vicky Kaushal’s ‘don’t rush challenge’

Instagram is a place where anything and everything becomes a trend once it hits the right chord of the netizens. Well, if you are an avid user of the app then you would be aware of the several reels that become so popular that everyone wants to recreate that in their own way. From ‘tauda kutta Tommy’ to ‘bachpan ka pyaar’ a lot of these reels had become quite popular and we saw many BTown celebrities jumping in the trend and recreating the reel as well. Today we bring to you a list of 10 such reels that were a complete winner for the netizens.

Sara Ali Khan & Kusha Kapila reliving the Squid Game moment

Squid Game fever almost took over everyone and it couldn’t stay away from Sara Ali Khan for long too. Remember the doll who killed the participants if they moved in red light? Well, recreating that scene Sara and Kusha Kapila made us all laugh with their reel wherein Kusha tried to distract Sara while they were paused and eventually the Kedarnath actress gets shot by the doll.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘what is this behaviour’ from Bigg Boss

Who can forget the epic fight between Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagran in the Bigg Boss house? Well, that epic fight has become a viral reel and we cannot get over how wonderfully Janhvi Kapoor enacted Pooja’s character.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dance on ‘sadda kutta’

Shehnaaz Gill’s famous ‘Tauda kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta’ dialogue had become a viral song that was made by Yashraj Mukhate. Social media went crazy over that song so much that even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone could not keep away from this obsession.

Shilpa Shetty’s dance on Baadshah’s ‘Jugnu’

Baadshah’s song and Shilpa Shetty’s dance, amazing combo right? Well, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share the video of her dancing to Jugnu that was going viral.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘bachpan ka pyaar’

The song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ became quite popular on social media. Almost every 0other person was making a reel on this one. Siddhant Chaturvedi dancing with his friends on this one definitely should not be missed.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s ‘lover’

Diljit Dosanjh gave us all a peppy song to shake our legs on and well Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani could not keep themselves away from dancing on this one. And we have to say that they are quite a dynamic duo.

Vicky Kaushal’s effortless ‘don’t rush challenge’

Vicky Kaushal is a slayer and especially when he does a dance step that has been going viral so effortlessly then it should not be missed.

Madhuri Dixit acing the still face wallpaper reel

If you are active on social media then you would know about this reel where a person has to keep their face still for certain seconds and then move with a particular beat. Madhuri has aced it gracefully.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She is a star and whatever she does becomes a trend automatically. Well, this time PeeCee hopped on to a trend that has become quite popular on social media a while back.

