Trending Video of Week: Janhvi Kapoor gets a tattoo of mommy Sridevi’s handwritten note & it is sheer love

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite close to her mother Sridevi and she has proved it time and again. In fact, the mother-daughter duo was often seen winning hearts with their stunning chemistry at the events. So when, Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018, it came as a massive jolt for Janhvi. Over the years, Janvhi has often penned heartfelt notes remembering the veteran actress on social media and it had left the fans in tears time and again. In fact, their throwback pics are also a treat for the fans.

Amid this, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has once again made the headlines as she shared a special post remembering her late mother. To note, Janhvi has been on a vacation spree of late. And while she took to social media to share a glimpse of her vacation, a special video remembering her mother has been going viral on the internet. To note, Janhvi has got herself inked during the vacation and it happens to be a tribute to her mother. Yes! you read it right. Janhvi’s tattoo read as, ‘I love you my labbu’.

Wondering who is labbu? Well, that is what Sridevi used to call Janhvi as. In fact, on her death anniversary, Janhvi had also shared a note by Sridevi for her which read as, “I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world”. Interestingly, the Dhadak actress shared a video of herself getting inked. She appeared to be quite scared and was chanting ‘Govinda’.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Besides, she has also been roped for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.