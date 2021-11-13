Trending Video of Week: Priyanka Chopra dishes out desi girl vibes as she grooves to SRK’s Deewangi Deewangi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the actresses who is known for enjoying every moment of life and someone who is always attached to her roots. She is often seen promoting the Indian culture be it in the country or abroad. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Bajirao Mastani actress recently made the headlines when she celebrated Diwali with a lot of enthusiasm in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress had hosted a Diwali bash which was attended by several Hollywood celebrities as they were seen celebrating Diwali together.

In the times, when Hollywood is known for its Christmas and Halloween parties, PeeCee has certainly started a new trend with her Diwali party. While her Diwali bash grabbed a lot of attention, several pics and videos from the party went viral on social media. Amid this, Priyanka’s video from the bash has gone viral wherein she was seen setting the dance floor on fire. In the video, she was seen shaking a leg on Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. Dressed in a pastel coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was a sight to behold in the ethnic wear and had kept her hair open.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s video:

Besides, Priyanka had also performed Laxmi Puja with Nick at their home and the actress had shared pics from the celebration. She wrote, “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home”.

