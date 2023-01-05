Trial By Fire Trailer: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande seek justice in this series based on Uphaar fire tragedy

In December 2022, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram account to share the poster of his upcoming project- a limited Netflix series titled Trial By Fire. He shared that the series traces the 25-year-long-battle of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, played by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, who fight against the system and seek justice after losing their children in the tragic 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident. “I’m very excited to share with you my next upcoming project! June 1997, a fire took over Uphaar Cinema, leaving behind a trail of tragedies. Parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's 25 year journey for justice is traced in #TrialByFire,” he wrote. The series also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. Trailer of Trial By Fire

The trailer of Trial By Fire has now been unveiled, and it portrays the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy, and its aftermath. The Uphaar Cinema fire was one of the worst fire tragedies in Indian history. For those who don’t know, Uphaar Cinema, located in Delhi’s Green Park Area witnessed a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997. The fire tragedy claimed the lives of 59 people who died of asphyxiation, while 103 others were seriously injured. The trailer of Trial By Fire begins by showing two kids heading out for a movie, while their mom (Rajshri Deshpande) waves them goodbye. The trailer then switches to portray the aftermath of the Uphaar Cinema fire, as the devastated parents Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy realize they have lost their kids in the fire tragedy. It portrays their fight for justice for 25 years, and the resilience and hardships that they face while seeking justice. Check out the trailer below.

Abhay Deol calls it his ‘hardest role’ Ahead of the trailer release, Abhay Deol penned a post in which he wrote that his role in Trial By Fire is by far one of his most challenging roles. “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire,” wrote Abhay Deol. The series is based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Helmed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, Trial by Fire will stream on Netflix from January 13.

