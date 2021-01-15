Tribhanga Review: 10 fan tweets about Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi’s film to check before watching it

Tribhanga starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi is out today. The initial reactions are in and here’s what Twitter has to say about the film.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapoor has released today on Netflix. The film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. As the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional life choices, the film is winning hearts of the fans. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have praised performances of the lead stars, especially Kajol. People are floored by her performance in the film and calling her a great actor. Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is Renuka Shahane’s first directorial.

Several cinebuffs who have just watched the film and shared their reactions on Twitter. A user tweeted, “#Tribhanga and Kajol are trending. OF COURSE !!! Well deserved cause this movie is a masterpiece I’m so in love with you and your acting skills @itsKajolD You’re the QUEEN.” The film is produced by Parag Desai, , Deepak Dhar , Sapna Malhotra, Siddartha P. Malhotra and Rishi Negi. Kajol is essaying the role of Odissi dancer while Tanvi Azmi is portraying the role of her mother. Mithila Palkar is seen as Kajol’s daughter.

Check the tweets here:

Just like life, Tribhanga is somewhat off-kilter, a little askew, at times uneven and even patchy#Tribhanga — priya (@Priya_bbp) January 15, 2021

Dear @itsKajolD Ji! Years have gone by, but your screen presence is still the same. Thoroughly enjoyed and cherished your performance in #Tribhanga Take a bow you beauty. I am in love with your performance.@renukash @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BDR87FutSc — Rathish Nair (@RathishNair19) January 15, 2021

Kajol is still more charming than 90% of all current Bollywood "Heroines"... It's time she should start her 2nd innings and show those newcomers "how it's done"! #Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/9MmK7Gudz3 — Ashok Sharma (@_Luckyashok) January 15, 2021

Guys isko ab aap dekh sakte hain vo bhi bina der kiye.. don't miss this guys..#Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/1EhvqOWeZh — बबिता (@babita_077) January 15, 2021

Finally my wait over Well this does it - I’ve cried 4 times in this movie! #Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/kvZGfNyqDx — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamS89219180) January 15, 2021

The film shows the complexity of the three-generation women and how they are dealing with it. The film’s trailer left an impact on everyone and seeing Kajol lead from the front with other terrific performers like Tanvi Azmi, Mithila and more came as a refreshing start to the year. So far, the reviews are looking good and fans are loving the storyline of the film. Not just this, many are praising the storyline as well as the direction by Renuka.

