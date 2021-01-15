Tribhanga Review: 10 fan tweets about Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi’s film to check before watching it
Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapoor has released today on Netflix. The film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. As the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional life choices, the film is winning hearts of the fans. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have praised performances of the lead stars, especially Kajol. People are floored by her performance in the film and calling her a great actor. Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is Renuka Shahane’s first directorial.
Several cinebuffs who have just watched the film and shared their reactions on Twitter. A user tweeted, “#Tribhanga and Kajol are trending. OF COURSE !!! Well deserved cause this movie is a masterpiece I’m so in love with you and your acting skills @itsKajolD You’re the QUEEN.” The film is produced by Parag Desai, Ajay Devgn, Deepak Dhar , Sapna Malhotra, Siddartha P. Malhotra and Rishi Negi. Kajol is essaying the role of Odissi dancer while Tanvi Azmi is portraying the role of her mother. Mithila Palkar is seen as Kajol’s daughter.
These type of stories really have a huge impact for me. It really touched my heart already and I haven't finished the film yet. #Tribhanga
Queen Rule the Year 2021...She Deserve All the Awards...She just made the Year@itsKajolD #Tribhanga https://t.co/BNWV4x4kSw
@itsKajolD YOU MADE MY YEAR! #Tribhanga @renukash I can’t thank you enough. No gift will ever be f*king good enough I swear! pic.twitter.com/R66XqL2MEh
@NetflixIndia I was crying so much after watching #Tribhanga that I went back to my mom. Hats off to the actors and @NetflixIndia for doing such a gr8 job
What a raw and matured movie #Tribhanga is! @NetflixIndia Thank you @renukash ji for bringing out raw untold stories from our society and also delayering feminism. My love and respect for you just grew manifold. Completely love the cast, story, direction...everything.
#Tribhanga is became one of my favourite movies of Kajol mam ! Thank you @itsKajolD @mipalkar @Banijayasia and @sidpmalhotra pic.twitter.com/VKENAjH9AQ
Kajol looks graceful in that odissi costume ! #Tribhanga @ItsKajolD @mipalker @banijayasia @sidpmalhotra @netflixindia pic.twitter.com/i4TDK4bnYJ
Just like life, Tribhanga is somewhat off-kilter, a little askew, at times uneven and even patchy#Tribhanga
Kajol as Anu for #Tribhanga
It‘s out now Make sure to watch it!@itsKajolD @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/USeH8HyAws
Dear @itsKajolD Ji! Years have gone by, but your screen presence is still the same. Thoroughly enjoyed and cherished your performance in #Tribhanga Take a bow you beauty. I am in love with your performance.@renukash @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BDR87FutSc
Kajol is still more charming than 90% of all current Bollywood "Heroines"... It's time she should start her 2nd innings and show those newcomers "how it's done"! #Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/9MmK7Gudz3
Guys isko ab aap dekh sakte hain vo bhi bina der kiye.. don't miss this guys..#Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/1EhvqOWeZh
Finally my wait over Well this does it - I’ve cried 4 times in this movie! #Tribhanga pic.twitter.com/kvZGfNyqDx
Such a well-articulated thread@renukash @tanviazmi @itsKajolD @mipalkar you ladies won our hearts! Women telling women's stories is so important, and you proved it#Tribhanga https://t.co/6MtvokO0gq
The film shows the complexity of the three-generation women and how they are dealing with it. The film’s trailer left an impact on everyone and seeing Kajol lead from the front with other terrific performers like Tanvi Azmi, Mithila and more came as a refreshing start to the year. So far, the reviews are looking good and fans are loving the storyline of the film. Not just this, many are praising the storyline as well as the direction by Renuka.
