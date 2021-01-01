Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol all set to make her OTT debut in an intriguing avatar; Film to drop on January 15

Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her upcoming film Tribhanga with her fans. It has been directed by talented Bollywood star Renuka Shahane and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

The makers of Kajol starrer upcoming film Tribhanga have gifted fans of the actress the teaser of her digital debut on the first day of the New Year. The film has been directed by actor Renuka Shahane and it stars Kajol in an intriguing role. Tribhanga also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on January 15. The official handle of Netflix India also has taken to Instagram to share the teaser of the film.

The teaser shows Kajol is portraying the role of an Odissi dancer, who goes through a gamut of emotions in the film along with the changing situations. Seeing Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar surely will be a refreshing change for audiences. The official handle of Netflix has captioned it as, "Family, can't live with them, definitely can't live without them. #Tribhanga (sic)." Kajol also took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of Tribhanga with her fans. The actress has announced the release date as well. She captioned it as, “Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix (sic).” Tribhanga is produced by Kajol's husband .

Check out the teaser of Tribhanga here:

Earlier, during an Instagram live session, Kajol had talked about Tribhanga. She has said, "My next film Tribhanga is coming out, hopefully, in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film. I had an absolute blast. Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it."

The actress was last seen in a short film titled Devi. It also starred Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi in lead roles. However, she was last seen on the big screens with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.

