Tribhanga turns 1: Five brilliant dialogues from the Kajol starrer that'd hit you right in the feels

To find women's tales on the big screen, especially when they are told by a woman, is a rare and uncommon happening in the Bollywood space. What's even more uncommon is when the story unfolds correctly. Renuka Shahane, a renowned actress, aims to create an emotional drama about three generations of women in Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy. And honestly, the actress-turned-directer, who is known best for her adorably bright smile as a co-anchor of the 1990's Doordarshan cultural programme Surabhi, does a fantastic job at making her movie convincing. Tribhanga, starring Mithila Palkar, Kajol, and Tanvi Azmi, narrates the tale of three generations of a dysfunctional family, one that has its dark moments and some beautiful moments as well.

In Tribhanga, Kajol portrays Anuradha Apte, a notorious Bollywood actress and Odissi dancer who is frequently the topic of media speculation. She and her renowned mother, the multi-award-winning writer Nayantara Apte (Tanvi Azmi) have a tumultuous relationship. While these two women are glaringly alike and have innumerous clashes, the youngest generation of the lot, Masha who is Anuradha's daughter, doesn't inherit their feisty personalities. The film depicts the three women's attempts to redefine and explore their relationships with one another. Today, this off-beat movie clocks a year, and to celebrate its first birthday, here are some of the best dialogues from the movie.

"I am happy with my audacious life. I live freely, without any oppression." - Tanvi Azmi

“Kya ab kuch jeena baaki hai ….haa abhi bhi bahut peena baaki hai” – Tanvi Azmi

"Whether it’s your grandmother or I, we have made some f***ed up choices. But those were our choices. Nobody imposed them on us." - Kajol

"Sometimes in family we don’t have a choice." - Mithila Palkar

"What you do with your body is not your choice?" - Kajol

"Aai is the tigress when it comes to me" - Mithila Palkar

