Triple Treat: Jee Le Zaraa to Atrangi Re, here's an exciting lineup of films with a trio leading cast.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has given us many reasons to rejoice. From dishing out intense and comedy web shows during lockdown to film releases in the year gone by, actors, filmmakers and producers have done their bit in keeping us sane. They have also made sure we have a never ending watch list. With cinemas already opening in various parts of India, the future of theatres definitely looks bright.

The lockdown also has given filmmakers a chance to develop and work on projects that they probably did not have enough time for earlier. This has resulted in an exciting lineup of films and film announcement that has given movie buffs several reasons to look forward to it. Among the recently announced films, there have been several which include not just a male and female lead, but a trio leading cast. So, we've rounded up upcoming films which have a leading trio cast and that scream triple the fun. Check it out:

Jee Le Zaraa

One of the most exciting lineups that sent social media into a storm recently was Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Starring , and , the film will see Farhan back in the director's seat after Dil Chahta Hai. It will also be India's first all female road trip film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and in the leading cast, this horror comedy has a lot to live up to its original. The shooting is already underway and witnessed some delay due to lockdowns. Are you excited to see this trio?

Atrangi Re

Starring south superstar Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and , this trio had everyone sit up and take note. Shooting for the film has already commenced and glimpses have surfaced on social media. will be playing a smaller role but an impactful one, rumour has it.

Shakun Batra's untitled next

Starring Deepika Padukone, Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, this urban dramedy is being helmed by Shakun Batra. The film's shooting wrapped up last month but the title has not yet been announced.

Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap will be setting foot into the world of direction with Sharmaji Ki Beti which she recently announced on social media. The slice-of-life comedy drama will feature three leading ladies namely Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. "Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up," a part of Tahira's film announcement read.

Which trio are you most excited to see on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

