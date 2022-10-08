Tripling Season 3 Trailer out: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar reunite for another trek

The most-awaited web series Tripling is back with another season. The makers have released the trailer for season 3 today. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar starring Tripling season 3 will be streaming on ZEE5 from October 21. The trio is back with another adventure ride for fans. The third season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; Kunaal Roy Kapur will also be reprising his role as Chanchal's husband this season.

Trailer:

In every season, the siblings go on a trip which helps them reunite. They take out their anger on each other and realise their problem. And this time, the third season too will revolve around sibling camaraderie and banter. But this time their parents Chinmay and Charu, played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, will play a more prominent role. The trailer opens with their announcement of divorce which comes as a shock for all three. They are not able to digest it and try to stop it. This will be interesting to see how a trek will help them or if will they fail.