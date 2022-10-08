Tripling Season 3 Trailer out: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar reunite for another trek
The third season will premiere on ZEE5 on October 21.
The most-awaited web series Tripling is back with another season. The makers have released the trailer for season 3 today. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar starring Tripling season 3 will be streaming on ZEE5 from October 21. The trio is back with another adventure ride for fans. The third season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; Kunaal Roy Kapur will also be reprising his role as Chanchal's husband this season.
Trailer:
In every season, the siblings go on a trip which helps them reunite. They take out their anger on each other and realise their problem. And this time, the third season too will revolve around sibling camaraderie and banter. But this time their parents Chinmay and Charu, played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, will play a more prominent role. The trailer opens with their announcement of divorce which comes as a shock for all three. They are not able to digest it and try to stop it. This will be interesting to see how a trek will help them or if will they fail.
Season’s till now:
The first season of Tripling was released on TVF's streaming platform and YouTube in 2016. It featured Sumeet, Maanvi, and Amol. The second season was released on SonyLIV in 2019. Both were directed by Sameer Saxena.
Watch the trailer here:
Poster out:
Sumeet Vyas shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Did we make you wait for long?" The poster saw Chandan riding a bike with his brother Chitvan behind him and sister Chanchal in the sidecar.
