Tripti Dimri on nepotism and star kids: Laila Majnu came out and nobody went to watch it

Tripti Dimri reveals it’s up to the audience to decide who deserves a fair chance. She says one can’t blame star kids if an offer was given to them.

Tripti Dimri entered the film industry with no prior experience or connections. But today the actress has been on the receiving end of raving reviews for her web film BulBull. This has made her confident. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress goes vocal with her opinion when it comes to nepotism, favouritism and groupism. She opens up about her own experience to prove that it only depends on the audience and no one else.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her first film Laila Majnu that wasn’t a massive hit. She revealed when it came out, no one came to watch it. “Laila Majnu (my debut film) came out, and nobody went to watch it. I went to the theatre for seven days, and there were hardly 20-25 people sitting. I think if that film was a hit, I’d have definitely got more opportunities immediately after that. It didn’t; both me and Avinash Tiwary went unnoticed,” she said.

Despite being noticed for her talent within the industry, the actress didn’t get noticed by the public until her web film BulBull. She went on to add, “This is how it works. If you go and watch our film, we’ll definitely get more work. I keep giving the example of Kartik Aaryan — he’s also an outsider. Only because his film was a blockbuster, filmmakers noticed him that he’s someone who they can put their money on.”

But one cannot easily overlook the fact that it took the 26-year-old actress 2 years after Laila Majnu to star in a new project. Would it have been easier for her to get a new film if she was somebody’s daughter or had a connection? She said, “Can you blame star kids for that? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and I’m being offered a film, why would I say no? I’m not asking people to follow me, they are, on their own. You can’t blame them. I’m sure it’s different for them also. They face their own challenges, it’s difficult for them as well. You can’t say they don’t give their 100 percent. Hota nahi hota, they do give that.”

She concludes by saying on should stop playing the blame game, “So, they’re dealing with different problems. All I want to say is that problems and difficulties are there for everybody, we shouldn’t be playing this ‘who to blame’ game. This debate will go on, there’s no end to it."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri on Laila Majnu's failure, insider VS outsider debate: Unfair to blame anyone

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×