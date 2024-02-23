Triptii Dimri's rumored BF Sam Merchant sends sweet birthday wishes to her with adorable selfie; calls her 'dearest'

Triptii Dimri, who became national crush after her recent release Animal, is celebrating her birthday today. #TriptiDimri is among the top trends on Twitter as the actress continues to receive birthday wishes from fans and loved ones all over the nation. Even on Instagram, the fans have flooded their feeds and stories to make sure their favorite feels on top of the world on her special day. Triptii's rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant also took to Instagram Stories and sweetly wished her a Happy Birthday.

Triptii Dimri's rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant shares an adorable selfie with her on her birthday

Triptii Dimri's rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable selfie with her. Both Triptii and Sam look too good together in the selfie and the comfort they share is clearly visible. Sam captioned the pic, "happy birthday dearest tripti" followed by a hug emoji.

Triptii also reposted the story along with a sparkling heart emoji and a hug emoji.

About Sam Merchant

Sam Merchant is a model turned businessman who won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. Later, he became a hotelier by starting several beach clubs and hotels in Goa. Sam also has a strong presence on social media as a travel blogger and boasts of close to 250k followers. He is also followed by several other Bollywood stars like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and Manushi Chhillar.

Triptii Dimri on the work front

Triptii Dimri made her debut in Bollywood in 2017 with the film Mom. Later, she was also seen in Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Netflix films like Bulbbul and Qala gained immense popularity after her role in Animal as her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was loved by millions of fans. Now fans are waiting to see her in Animal's sequel titled Animal Park. The actress is also gearing up to feature in upcoming films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

As per the buzz, Triptii will also be seen in Tu Aashiqui Hai opposite Kartik Aaryan, in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, and in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal.

