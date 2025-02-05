Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma’s Afghan Snow to be re-edited before releasing on Netflix? Here’s what we know

Netflix India has revealed exciting updates about its upcoming slate of content, featuring a diverse range of projects for its audience. From Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Nadaaniyan to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, there’s plenty to look forward to. However, Afghan Snow, starring Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma, was notably absent from the lineup. According to recent reports, the film is set for a re-edit before making its debut on Netflix.

The spy thriller Afghan Snow, starring Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma and produced by Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, was reportedly delivered to Netflix in December 2023. However, as per a Mid-day report, Netflix has now taken full control of the project and is considering re-editing the series, directed by Anshai Lal, and possibly shooting additional scenes.

An actor from the show revealed, "Afghan Snow has been given to Netflix, and the team is contemplating re-editing the show and even shooting additional parts as they deem fit. I’m told it will release later this year. Many titles will be added to the streamer’s slate beyond the ones announced on Monday."

The report also highlighted some behind-the-scenes challenges, including creative differences between the makers and Netflix after the series was completed. Crew members faced delayed payments, with some payments only being cleared after much delay, while others are waiting for the final tranche upon the show’s release.

Amidst these struggles, the production house has been reportedly in limbo for the past year, with rumors circulating about its restructuring. An insider shared with the portal that Clean Slate Filmz has been almost defunct for some time but is set to be relaunched with a new name soon.

Meanwhile, Sudip Sharma has also announced the second season of Afghan Snow independently.