Triptii Dimri becoming national crush after Rashmika Mandanna wasn't predicted, says Animal marketing head

Triptii Dimri became an overnight sensation post the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime drama Animal. Despite having limited screen time, she was able to make an impact and was hailed as a 'national crush' by many. Recently, the film's marketing head spoke about her phenomenal rise and credited the director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's vision for it.

Animal's marketing head on Triptii Dimri

In an interview with Zoom, Animal's marketing head Varun Gupta spoke about the phenomena of Triptii Dimri becoming a national crush. He said that it was unexpected and was something that couldn't be predicted. He said, “I would laugh if someone would say, ‘Triptii Dimri becoming the national crush for a cameo role was predicted.’ It’s just that the way the director presented her in the film met with success."

He further explained, “I feel it is the pre-teaser that sets the tone of the film. Just pre-teaser had action, then the trailer had just bits and pieces of action. So it gave a lot of benefit to the campaign more than anything else. A lot of credit also goes to the final trailer that we released. The strategy was to release it just 10 days before the film’s release which again very few films do,” he observed regarding the movie’s marketing strategy."

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri on Animal's success

Last year in December, Triptii gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla where she opened up about the success of Animal. She said: “I’ve been getting a lot of love from people which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing, I am getting sleepless nights because you know the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling.”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri says OTT brought her love and recognition before Animal; reflects on opportunities for everyone