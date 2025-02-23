Triptii Dimri Birthday: When actress was left blank after her father did THIS at colony event post Laila Majnu’s release

Bollywood’s rising star Triptii Dimri has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Known for her breakthrough performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Animal, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her versatility and striking screen presence. As she turns 31 on February 23, 2025, we take a trip down memory lane and recall when her dad proudly introduced her during a colony event post Laila Majnu's release and she was left blank.

During a chat with Vogue, Triptii Dimri shared having grown up in the Air India Colony in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, she initially faced challenges convincing her parents about her interest in modeling. Pursuing a career in films proved even more difficult.

Recalling the intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, she admitted that her parents were initially unsettled after watching it, leading to a lengthy discussion on its significance.

However, she knows they take pride in her achievements. She also reminisced about her father proudly calling her on stage at a colony event post-Laila Majnu, a moment that left her overwhelmed, highlighting her long journey in adapting to public attention.

Dimri made her debut with Poster Boys (2017) but gained recognition with Laila Majnu (2018), where she portrayed the delicate yet strong-willed Laila. Her breakthrough came with Bulbbul (2020), where she played the enigmatic and empowered titular character, earning widespread acclaim.

She further impressed audiences with her role in Qala (2022), showcasing her versatility. Most recently, she gained immense popularity for her role in Animal (2023), opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

She was recently seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, a comedy film that received a positive response from both fans and critics.

Her performance in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao also garnered significant attention. Meanwhile, her latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, turned out to be a massive box office success.

Up next, Dimri is set to star in Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and is reportedly working on a project titled Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor.