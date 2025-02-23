Triptii Dimri celebrates birthday with rumored BF Sam Merchant; WATCH actress cutting cake as latter calls her 'Best soul'
Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 31st birthday today, February 23rd, and the special day has been filled with love and wishes from fans and close ones. Among the many birthday wishes, a sweet and heartfelt wish from her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, has caught the attention of fans on social media.
Sam took to Instagram to share a lovely video from Triptii Dimri's midnight birthday celebration. In the video, Triptii is seen surrounded by her friends, cutting her birthday cake, and blowing out the candles. She looked happy and full of energy, dressed in a chic black outfit. On his Instagram Stories, Sam wrote, “Happy birthday To the best soul (Red heart) @tripti_dimri Wish you happiness always!"
Along with the birthday video, Sam also posted a selfie with Triptii the same morning. The couple posed together in a car, looking relaxed and happy. Triptii was captured in a white top paired with a blue shirt and beige pants, accessorized with dark sunglasses. Sam Merchant captioned the photo, "Birthday girl (Red Heart)," hinting at their relationship.
Rumors about Triptii and Sam dating have been circulating for a while. The two have remained quite private about their relationship, but their social media posts have led fans to believe they are more than just friends. The Animal actor reportedly ended her relationship with Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, in December 2022, after which she is believed to have started dating Sam.
On the work front, Triptii is busy with her exciting movie lineup. She will be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Arjun Ustra opposite Shahid Kapoor. Triptii also has the much-awaited Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dhadak 2 is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures. Fans are also excited for Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Fahadh Faasil starring Triptii as the lead.
