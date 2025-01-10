Triptii Dimri drops major update on Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi; calls it ‘lovely’ and ‘special’ film
Triptii Dimri is set to star in the romantic drama Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, and she has now shared a major update about the shoot of the film.
Triptii Dimri had an exciting 2024 with multiple film releases. She is now gearing up for more promising projects. Among these is the romantic drama Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Triptii recently dropped a major update on the movie, revealing that the shoot was almost complete. She also called it a ‘lovely’ and ‘special’ film.
In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri was asked about her upcoming film Dhadak 2. The actress shared that the shoot was close to being finished and the film is expected to release soon. She called her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi an amazing guy and said, “It’s a lovely, lovely film.” Showering love on her director, Shazia Iqbal, Triptii shared that working on the movie had been a lot of fun. “It’s definitely a special film,” she added.
Dhadak 2 was officially announced in May 2024. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s characters were introduced as Vidisha and Neelesh. The announcement video gave a glimpse into their love story, which wouldn’t be devoid of challenges. Soulful music played in the background.
The caption read in Hindi, “Ek raja, ek rani, ek kahaani - 2 dhadkanein (A king, a queen, a story - 2 heartbeats) #Dhadak2.”
Have a look at the announcement!
Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film was initially slated to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024, but will now come out on a later date.
Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is also working in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film with Shahid Kapoor. The yet-to-be-titled movie went on floors on January 6, 2025. Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also part of the cast. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era.
