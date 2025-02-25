Triptii Dimri drops PICS from her ‘love and laughter-filled’ birthday celebration with rumored beau Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri celebrated her birthday on February 23, 2025. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her special day, surrounded by love, laughter, and nature. The post also featured her rumored beau, Sam Merchant, along with some of her other friends.

In the first and second slides, Triptii Dimri is seen cutting her birthday cake. The following image offers a glimpse of her day out with her rumored beau, Sam Merchant, in a selfie. Other snaps capture Dimri enjoying her birthday outing with friends, living her best life, and posing for pictures.

See the post here:

In a recent conversation with a YouTuber, Triptii Dimri shared insights into her views on relationships. She emphasized that she values commitment and has always been serious about her romantic relationships, even comparing herself to Ali, Uday Chopra's character from Dhoom.

Discussing her future aspirations, she expressed a clear desire for marriage and children. She also stated that casual dating does not appeal to her, explaining that she cannot take a "let's date and see" approach. Instead, she admitted that she immediately considered how introducing someone to her parents would feel.

The rumored couple first sparked speculation about their relationship when Sam shared a selfie with Triptii at a wedding they attended. Since then, they have been frequently seen together in Mumbai. This comes after reports of her alleged breakup with Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother, in December 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimri was last seen in Bad Newz (2024) with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024) with Rajkummar Rao. Up next, she will be seen in Dhadak 2 with Sidhant Chaturvedi.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Dimri discussed her upcoming movie, Dhadak 2. She mentioned that the filming was nearly complete and that the movie would be hitting screens soon. Speaking about her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, she praised him as a wonderful person and described the project as a beautiful film.

Triptii also expressed her admiration for director Shazia Iqbal, sharing that the experience of working on the film had been incredibly enjoyable. She concluded by calling Dhadak 2 a truly special project.