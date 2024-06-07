Triptii Dimri gifts herself luxury bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra worth Rs 14 crore: Report

Actress Triptii Dimri shot to stardom with her role in the film Animal, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Garnering widespread admiration, she was even called the 'national crush of India.' Portraying Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend in the film, she was popularly known as 'Bhabhi 2.'

According to recent reports, Triptii has made headlines again by purchasing a lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra, valued at a whopping Rs 14 crore.

Triptii Dimri purchases Rs 14 crore bungalow in Mumbai

Yes, you heard it right! According to a report in Hindustan Times, Triptii Dimri has acquired a luxurious ground-plus-two-storey bungalow near Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West area for an impressive Rs 14 crore, as per documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The transaction documents reveal that a stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh has been paid for this purchase.

As per the same news portal, Triptii Dimri has also paid registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000. The bungalow spans a total area with a land area of 2,226 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,194 sq ft. The documents reveal that the sellers of the property are Cedric Peter Fernandes and Margaret Annie Marie Fernandes. The transaction for this property was officially registered on June 3, 2024.

Triptii Dimri on professional front

The actress starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal last year. The movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Despite facing criticism for being 'misogynistic' and graphically violent, the film turned out to be a major hit.

Triptii has an exciting lineup of projects. In May 2024, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced her role in the upcoming film Dhadak 2, where she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Recently, Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that Anurag Basu is set to begin shooting a new movie featuring the actress with Kartik Aaryan in August 2024. This project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

