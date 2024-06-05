Triptii Dimri holidaying with rumored beau Sam Merchant; duo shares VIDEO from vacation

Triptii Dimri is one of the most promising actresses in the Hindi film industry. Triptii, who gained popularity with her supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, became a nationwide sensation during its release. Many people referred to her as the new 'national crush' of India.

The actress is currently holidaying with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, at an undisclosed location. Her Instagram handle says it all.

Triptii is in vacation mode

On Wednesday, Triptii Dimri, who has remained tight-lipped about Sam Merchant since their dating rumors began, shared a sneak peek of their vacation on her Instagram handle. The Laila Majnu actress posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

The pictures and videos feature a sunset view of the location. One of the pictures shows a cottage against the backdrop of coconut trees. Both Triptii and Sam tagged each other in their respective Instagram stories.

Check out screenshots of their Instagram stories here:

Triptii Dimri's dating rumors

Romance is brewing between Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant. Triptii broke the hearts of her million fans after her pictures with rumored boyfriend Sam from a wedding went viral last December. Later, the rumored couple was spotted together in Mumbai.

Triptii's rumored beau, Sam, recently gave a shout-out to her upcoming film, Dhadak 2, on his Instagram story. Sam also wished her a happy birthday in February this year.

He posted a selfie featuring Triptii and himself and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Triptii," followed by a hug emoji at the end.

Triptii once dated Anushka Sharma's brother

Before Sam Merchant, Triptii Dimri was rumored to be dating Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma. They worked together in Anushka and Karnesh's production, Bulbbul, in 2020.

Reportedly, Triptii and Karnesh broke up last year. As per a report, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Triptii also deleted several pictures with Karnesh back then.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii made her debut with Poster Boys in 2017. She has also worked in films like Laila Majnu and Qala. The actress has a lineup of films, including Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2.

