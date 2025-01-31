Triptii Dimri is all hearts as she celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's birthday with close ones; see PIC

It’s unofficially known that Triptii Dimri is dating businessman and model Sam Merchant even though the couple hasn’t confirmed the news yet. The stars are often spotted at B-town events together and sometimes papped outside shopping malls in Mumbai. Eagle-eyed netizens have also proved, with evidence, that the alleged Bollywood couple has been vacationing together for quite some time now. The Animal actress was all hearts as she celebrated her rumored boyfriend Sam's birthday with close ones. Check out the picture!

Triptii Dimri is currently out of town, celebrating the birthday of her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant with their loved ones. On January 30, 2025, the Animal actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a collage that included a selfie with him. Wishing Sam well, she wrote, “Happy birthday @sam_merchant. Wishing you all the love and joy you spread right back at you.”

Soon after, she dropped another selfie which was probably clicked by the birthday boy. The image showed Dimri posing in the center while the rest of the clan scooched to get into the frame. She even dropped a red heart emoji on the lovely photo.

Triptii Dimri celebrated Sam Merchant’s birthday:

After enjoying the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and becoming ‘Bhabi 2’ and the national crush of the country, Dimri went on to stay in multiple films in 2024. She started the year with Bad Newz followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and ended it up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

This year, she will be seen in Shazia Iqbal’s romantic drama film, Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. For the unknown, the upcoming film is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and debutant Janhvi Kapoor.

The Qala actress will also share the screen with Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film which is tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. According to Shahid, Dimri will be playing an ‘extremely strong’ lead role in the film based against the backdrop of the Mumbai gangsters in the '90s.

