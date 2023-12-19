Triptii Dimri overshadowed Rashmika Mandanna in Animal? Siddhant Karnick has THIS to say

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to roar at the box office in its third week also. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles, has also been a current buzz on social media.

Despite a short stint in the film, a great deal of attention was attracted by Triptii Dimri. A lot of chatter online speculated that she overshadowed the lead, Rashmika Mandanna. In a recent interview, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick reacted to such claims.

Siddhant Karnick on claims suggesting Triptii Dimri overshadowed Rashmika Mandanna

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Siddhant Karnick reacted to claims stating that Triptii Dimri overshadowed Rashmika in the film. To this, the actor stated he doesn’t feel that and cited the example of Bobby Deol.

He stated, “Everyone got their own importance. Maybe the intensity was different. For example, Bobby Deol came for 15 minutes, but he’s the next big thing we’re talking about right after Ranbir. The cousins, that pind family, what a beautiful set-up… I don’t think actors within the same project should be competing for popularity. Film does well; everybody does well.”

Furthermore, the actor opined that people are free to say whatever they want to online. He stated that if they can accept the audience’s love, they must also embrace the trolling. “It’s a balance of both things. They are very fair in asking for what they want,” he said.

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, Triptii was seen essaying the role of Zoya Riyaz. Ever since the film's release earlier this month on December 1, the actress's career graph has touched new heights. Not only has her social media following increased overnight, but fans have been dubbing her the 'National Crush'.

Triptii Dimri on how life has changed after Animal's release

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Qala actress also expressed her happiness about the love she has been getting ever since the film's release. Talking about how her life has changed after the film, Triptii stated, "I've been getting a lot of love from people, which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing; I am getting sleepless nights because, you know, the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I'm getting a lot of love, which is always a good feeling."

She further spilled beans on the best advice she has ever received to date. The actress mentioned that it was about how important it is to be "humble" and "kind" during success. She said, "Best advice is that you know they say that when your tree is full of fruits, that is when it bends, so always keep your you know as you grow in life, make sure that you are more humble and nice to people. Don't let it get to your head."

Triptii Dimri on working with Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

It is worth mentioning that while speaking to Puja Talwar, Triptii Dimri also shared her experience of working with Rashmika Mandanna as she answered on being asked about working with another actress on the sets.

Hailing Rashmika as the 'sweetest person', Triptii revealed that she made her feel welcome and that there was no awkwardness. She mentioned, "Usually when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy… There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have."

