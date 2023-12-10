Triptii Dimri reveals Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘beautiful quality’; says she made her feel welcomed

Triptii Dimri has been working in the Indian film industry for a couple of years now. However, the name and fame that her latest film, Animal, brought her are beyond comparison. She became the national crush for her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Recently, she spoke about her equation with co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Triptii Dimri says Rashmika Mandanna made her feel welcomed

With his action-thriller movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made waves at the box office. Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri were the two underdogs showered with immense love for their acting in the film. She was also joined by actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Dimri shared her experience working with the Mission Majnu actress in the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie. While talking to Puja Talwar for her YouTube channel, the Qala actress shared that Rashmika is the sweetest person on set.

She divulged that the senior actress made her feel welcome, and there was no awkwardness. "Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy… There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have," Dimri added.

Triptii Dimri's experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Triptii shared how she felt working with her crush, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Calling her experience 'amazing', the Bulbbul actress opined, "The fact that he's such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him. It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future."

Speaking about sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, she said, "Who wouldn't want to be opposite him and learn something from him? He is such an honest performer, and it was beautiful to see him up close performing and giving his all to the character."

