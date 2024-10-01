Triptii Dimri reveals she was ‘frozen' around Vicky Kaushal during Bad Newz; says VVKWWV’s Rajkummar Rao can finish two-page monologue in one go

Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working alongside Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao in Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, admitting that she initially felt nervous around her accomplished co-stars. She mentioned that she didn't speak with Vicky for 3 days and was frozen. Triptii also commended her recent co-star Rajkummar saying, "He can finish a two-page monologue in one go".

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dimri reflected on her experience working with The URI actor and Rao, describing how she would watch them effortlessly transform written lines into something exceptional.

She mentioned that certain films require actors to improvise on set, and emphasized that comedy, in particular, demands constant alertness, whereas drama allows more time to process emotions.

She admitted that she initially found drama more challenging but has since become more comfortable with it. Triptii also shared that she was extremely nervous around Vicky during the first few days of shooting, especially when they started with a song sequence.

She said, “I was so nervous. For three days, I was (frozen). We shot the song first. I didn’t even interact with Vicky properly because I was so nervous looking at him perform. It took me 5-10 days to get used to the crew, the scale of the film, the director…”

Advertisement

Dimri faced a similar experience while working on the set of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She described the film as a complete comedy and shared that acting alongside accomplished actors like Rajkummar Rao and Archana Puran Singh made her question how they executed their roles so effortlessly. She recalled moments when the crew and background artists would burst into laughter during their scenes.

She stated, “Rajkummar can finish a two-page monologue in one go, without messing up the lines. There’s so much to learn, every day.” Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Triptii who initially gained attention through lead roles in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala, found her way into mainstream cinema with a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal. When asked if transitioning to commercial projects like Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video after Animal felt overwhelming, Triptii clarified that she had signed these movies before Animal was released.

Advertisement

She confessed that she felt anxious on set, explaining that her goal is to continue enjoying the process of acting without losing her passion for it. Although she found fulfillment in performing dramatic roles, she admitted that venturing into comedy made her feel like a novice again, often feeling as if she was starting from scratch.

The Qala actress reflected on her journey as an actor and revealed that acting was not her initial passion, but she chose to pursue it because she didn’t envision herself leading a conventional life.

Meanwhile, talking about her future future projects, she has Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 with Sidhant Chaturvedi. She is also expected to return to her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

Dimri also has another film alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, which is set to be released in theaters on Diwali (November 1, 2024). Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Govinda issues FIRST statement post accidental gunshot; ‘I was shot, but..’