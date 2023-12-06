Triptii Dimri says not Ranbir Kapoor but THIS actor was her first crush; dubs Animal co-star ‘beautiful person’

Following much excitement and anticipation, the film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has finally graced the cinema screens. Amidst cheers and applause for Kapoor's stellar performance, the on-screen chemistry between him and actress Triptii Dimri has garnered significant acclaim. In a recent interview with ETimes, Dimri revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was her first crush. She also shared how Kapoor played a comforting role, helping her ease into her performance when she faced challenges in memorizing her lines.

In the midst of the conversation, the topic of a viral video surfaced, wherein Triptii Dimri dubbed Ranbir Kapoor as her first crush. However, the actress set the record straight, revealing that the coveted first spot in her heart belonged to none other than Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranbir claimed a close and commendable second.

Triptii also opened up about her initial nervousness while working alongside Ranbir in Animal. Her excitement was palpable as she found herself beaming and almost incredulous that she was sharing the screen with him. Sensing her apprehension, Kapoor went above and beyond to create a comfortable environment. He continuously checked in on her, displaying a genuine concern for her well-being.

The Laila Majnu actress recounted a particular scene, a confession moment in the film, where her nerves got the better of her, and she struggled to recall her lines—a rarity for her, as she usually excelled in memorization. However, what stood out was the team's collective support. No one made her feel uneasy or rushed; instead, they reassured her that it was okay, emphasizing that it was her moment to shine.

The Tamasha actor's kindness shone through even more brightly when he graciously offered Dimri the freedom to decide the scene's dynamics. He asked, "Do you want my close-up first, or do you want yours?" This thoughtful gesture resonated deeply with Dimri, portraying Kapoor as not just a talented actor but a special human being—humble, considerate, and generous as a co-star.

Even in scenes where Kapoor wasn't in the frame, he remained committed to providing Dimri with the support she needed to deliver her best performance. This, according to Dimri, is what makes Ranbir not only a remarkable actor but a beautiful person.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii Dimri debuted in Poster Boys and gained critical acclaim for lead roles in Laila Majnu and Bulbul. Following Animal, she's set to star in a Dharma film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

