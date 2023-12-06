Triptii Dimri says not Ranbir Kapoor but THIS actor was her first crush; dubs Animal co-star ‘beautiful person’
Animal star Triptii Dimri spills the beans on her first crush—hint: not Ranbir Kapoor, but THIS actor! And guess what? Ranbir swooped in to rescue her nerves when lines got tricky. Read more!
Following much excitement and anticipation, the film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has finally graced the cinema screens. Amidst cheers and applause for Kapoor's stellar performance, the on-screen chemistry between him and actress Triptii Dimri has garnered significant acclaim. In a recent interview with ETimes, Dimri revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was her first crush. She also shared how Kapoor played a comforting role, helping her ease into her performance when she faced challenges in memorizing her lines.
Triptii Dimri reveals that her first crush was none other than Shah Rukh Khan
In the midst of the conversation, the topic of a viral video surfaced, wherein Triptii Dimri dubbed Ranbir Kapoor as her first crush. However, the actress set the record straight, revealing that the coveted first spot in her heart belonged to none other than Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranbir claimed a close and commendable second.
Triptii also opened up about her initial nervousness while working alongside Ranbir in Animal. Her excitement was palpable as she found herself beaming and almost incredulous that she was sharing the screen with him. Sensing her apprehension, Kapoor went above and beyond to create a comfortable environment. He continuously checked in on her, displaying a genuine concern for her well-being.
Triptii Dimri shares that Ranbir Kapoor made her feel at ease when she couldn't memorize her lines
The Laila Majnu actress recounted a particular scene, a confession moment in the film, where her nerves got the better of her, and she struggled to recall her lines—a rarity for her, as she usually excelled in memorization. However, what stood out was the team's collective support. No one made her feel uneasy or rushed; instead, they reassured her that it was okay, emphasizing that it was her moment to shine.
The Tamasha actor's kindness shone through even more brightly when he graciously offered Dimri the freedom to decide the scene's dynamics. He asked, "Do you want my close-up first, or do you want yours?" This thoughtful gesture resonated deeply with Dimri, portraying Kapoor as not just a talented actor but a special human being—humble, considerate, and generous as a co-star.
Even in scenes where Kapoor wasn't in the frame, he remained committed to providing Dimri with the support she needed to deliver her best performance. This, according to Dimri, is what makes Ranbir not only a remarkable actor but a beautiful person.
Triptii Dimri's work front
Triptii Dimri debuted in Poster Boys and gained critical acclaim for lead roles in Laila Majnu and Bulbul. Following Animal, she's set to star in a Dharma film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'leaves chaap on you'; Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu heap praises
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why