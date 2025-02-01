Triptii Dimri to portray iconic yesteryear actress in biographical OTT series? Here’s what we know

Triptii Dimri has many exciting films in her upcoming lineup. Now, it looks like she is preparing for something special in the OTT space. It has been learned that Triptii is reportedly locked to play the role of iconic yesteryear actress Parveen Babi in a biographical series. Read on to know more details about the project.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Triptii Dimri is set to star in an OTT biopic series based on the life and career of the late actress Parveen Babi. As per the report, the production is expected to begin soon on this Netflix series. It will be helmed by The Sky Is Pink fame Shonali Bose.

The portal’s source shared, “Triptii's dates have been locked. Director Shonali Bose and her team are working fast to start the shoot on this ambitious project.”

Triptii has previously starred in OTT films Bulbbul and Qala, which were released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is also a part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie. She will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors on January 6, 2025. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.

Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also part of the cast. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era. The movie is tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. The makers are toying with the idea of naming the film either Arjun Ustara or Evil.

Another project in Triptii’s pipeline is the romantic drama Dhadak 2, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Earlier, it was supposed to arrive in cinemas on November 22, 2024, but was postponed.

Sharing an update on the movie in a previous conversation with Filmfare, Triptii stated that the shoot was close to being finished. She revealed that she had a lot of fun working on it and called the film ‘special.’ The actress mentioned that Dhadak 2 is expected to release soon.