Triptii Dimri's Bulbbul co-star Parambrata Chatterjee says ‘national crushes are temporary’; shares actress ‘still has miles to go’

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri rose to fame after her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Soon, she was called the ‘national crush’ of India and even commonly referred to as ‘Bhabi 2’. While she has been doing great work in her films, her Bulbbul co-star Parambrata Chatterjee thinks that such tags are temporary. He also stated that the actress ‘still has miles to go’. Read on!

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who shared the screen with Triptii Dimri in Bulbbul, commented on her ‘national crush’ tag. While talking to SCREEN, the Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi actor quipped, “It is what it is; national crushes are temporary, but class is permanent. I mean, no offense. Sorry. What is she called? Bhabhi 2!”

He further added that Triptii is a lovely and very nice girl, and he really gets along with her. “But she still has miles to go,” Chatterjee stated adding that she entered the industry very young and will learn a lot. During the chat, Parambrata heaped praise on actress Vidya Balan with whom he worked in the thriller film Kahaani. Comparing the two actresses, he stated that Vidya is a class apart in whatever she does.

After Animal, Dimri was seen in films like Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next titled Arjun Ustara.

An industry insider informed us that Triptii is excited to embark on a new journey with Shahid Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Having said that, the film went on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2025, added the informer.

It was also revealed that the makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era. Triptii will also star in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

