Triptii Dimri's Instagram skyrockets after Animal's massive release; followers shoot up to THIS whopping number

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal has been the talk of the two ever since it was released in theatres. The Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer action crime film has turned out to be a major commercial success. Actress Triptii Dimri also played an important role in the film and she has seen a rise in her social media popularity post its release. Let's find out more about this.

Triptii Dimri sees a rise in her Instagram followers

Triptii Dimri plays the role of Zoya Riaz in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which has been well-received. Prior to the film's release, the actress had around 600 thousand followers on Instagram. After the Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit the silver screen, Triptii's popularity skyrocketed and she has now more than one million followers on the platform. Thanks to her incredible performance in the film, the actress has been able to garner so much limelight and popularity in short span of time.

Check out her Instagram profile

Triptii Dimri on working with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, the Qala actress opened up on her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he's such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him."

Alia Bhatt recently praised Animal and its cast including Triptii. In response, she thanked Alia and wrote: "Thank you. You're the sweetest."

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. The film chronicles a father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Animal was released on December 1st, 2023, and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. The film turned out to be a major commercial success and continues to do well on the ticket window.

