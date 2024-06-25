Triptii Dimri's rumored beau Sam Merchant all hearts for her new Bad Newz poster look; says 'can't wait' as trailer date revealed

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk will be seen in the comedy-drama Bad Newz. Today, June 25, the makers released the trailer release date and also new posters of the three leading actors.

Triptii's rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant is all hearts for her new poster and expressed excitement as he can't wait for the movie to release.

Sam Merchant's priceless reaction to Triptii Dimri's new Bad Newz poster look

A while ago, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram account and dropped three new-look posters of Bad Newz featuring herself, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk.

In the poster, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a chic bikini and hot pants. Reacting to the post, her rumored beau Sam Merchant dropped three heart-eye emojis and two clap emojis.

Re-sharing Triptii's post on his Instagram Story, Sam further wrote, "Can't wait" followed by two heart-eye emojis.

Have a look:

Sharing the poster, she captioned it, "Meet the trio-uble makers bringing the #BadNewz this season! Akhil Chadha...sab toh vadda! Gurbir paaji - rola pai gaya ji! Saloni, who is ready to take the test!? TRAILER OUT THIS FRIDAY! In cinemas 19th July." Meanwhile, the trailer will be released on June 28.

Triptii Dimri enjoys Italian vacay with Sam Merchant

Recently, the rumored couple had a quality time together as they went on a vacation to Italy. A few days ago, the actress dropped a photo dump where she can be seen wearing a black bikini top and a skirt. She also strolled through the gorgeous green property and in a selfie, she flaunted her dewy but tanned face.

More about Bad Newz

Jointly written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari. Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Led Media Collective and Leo Media Collective Production, the film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, apart from Bad Newz, Triptii will also be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The cast also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as both will be released on Diwali 2024.

