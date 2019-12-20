Trishala Dutt is all hearts for Maanayata Dutt & Sanjay Dutt as the latter shares a heartwarming post

Trishala Dutt is all hearts for Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt as the latter shares a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's first and eldest child with first wife Richa Sharma. The star kid has been brought up in New York with her maternal grandparents and stays in the US. However, Trishala shares a great bond with dad Sanjay Dutt and is in awe of him and Maanayata Dutt. Sanjay tied the knot with Maanayata in 2008. The actor has had many ups and downs in his life but has the strong support of wifey Maanayata for over a decade now. The couple is also blessed with two children and .

Recently, Maanayata took to her Instagram handle and shared a super adorable picture with hubby Sanjay Dutt. She wrote a heartwarming caption alongside the picture and daughter Trishala seems all hearts for the couple. The star kid commented on the picture with heart emojis. Maanayata and Sanjay look all decked up in the picture. Sanju Baba is seen in a traditional white kurta-pajama while Maanayata stuns in a dark green ensemble. Check out the post:

"What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul #aboutlastnight #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod", read Maanayata's caption.

On the work front, Sanju Baba is back in the game with five films lined up in the coming year. The actor has his kitty full with south film K.G.F Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Hera Pheri 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

