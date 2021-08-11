Trishala Dutt gives dad Sanjay Dutt a new avatar as he joins her in California for her Birthday; See PIC

We have time and again seen how much Sanjay Dutt is fond of his daughter Trishala Dutt. Trishala’s feed is filled with pictures of her and her superstar dad. Well, the young star kid turned a year older yesterday, Aug 10, and we saw the actor posting a cute birthday note for his darling daughter. But, that was not it; the PK actor travelled all the way to California to celebrate Trishala’s Birthday and make her day special. But, what’s with his new avatar?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Trishala was posting pictures and videos from her California trip with her dad. In one of the stories, she posted a video of Sanjay Dutt casually chatting with someone as she used a funny filter on him. This filter made his face look hilarious as his eyes turned round and big, face shrunk. Even Trishala found it funny. Hence she wrote in the story, “this filter is so funny lol”. She even wrote, “My papa” with a heart emoji on it.

Take a look:

Trishala Dutt posted a cute picture with dad Sanjay Dutt and thanked everyone for the Birthday wishes. In the picture we could see both father and daughter hugging each other. Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul - my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. I had SO much fun!"

Check it out:

Sanjay Dutt had posted an old picture of him and little Trishala and wrote a beautiful note for her daughter on her Birthday. He wrote, “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl.”

What do you think of Sanjay Dutt’s new avatar given by daughter Trishala Dutt? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

