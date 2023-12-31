Trishala Dutt offers sneak-peek into New Year celebration with dad Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt in Dubai; PICS

The countdown for the New Year 2024 has already been started. While several Bollywood celebs away from the city’s hustle and bustle are going on vacations, Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying his family time in Dubai. Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt has also been sharing pictures from their vacation on social media. Recently, the star-kid shared another endearing family picture from their family time.

Trishala Dutt shares glimpses from New Year's vacation with Sanjay Dutt and family

Today, on December 31, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram and shared a couple of adorable pictures. The post offers a sneak peek into their family time with her father Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt, and their twins-Shahraan and Iqra.

In the post shared, the first picture is an adorable photo of father-daughter as they share a warm hug and beam sweet smiles for the camera, followed by the entire Dutt clan happily posing for the perfect family picture. While sharing the post, she didn’t caption it but let the emoji do the talking as she dropped an infinity emoji.

Take a look:

In the picture, Sanjay Dutt looks suave in a blue kurta with matching denims and her daughter looks elegant in a short golden satin dress with open tresses. In the next picture, Sanjay’s wife looks beautiful in a multicolored satin shirt with tied hair.

Notably, Trishala united with Sanjay Dutt and his family on Christmas at their Dubai residence. Since then, she has kept fans and followers through social media posts of their gala time.

For those living under the rocks, Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. Though she likes to stay away from the glitzy glamour world, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the actor was last seen captivating the audience with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. In the film helmed by Atlee, the actor’s presence in the film was a pleasant surprise for the audience, and he was seen in the role of STF officer Madhavan Naik at the conclusion of the movie.

The film also had Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in pivotal roles.

