Trishala Dutt opens up on carrying on Sanjay Dutt's legacy in films and her wedding plans

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed a trend of star kids following their parents’ legacy and trying their hands in the showbiz industry. However, Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt doesn’t seem to have any such plans. To note, Trishala happens to be Sanjay’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma and is currently settled in the United States. Recently, the lady, who enjoys a decent fan following on social media, interacted with her fans in an AMA session and opened up about her Bollywood debut plans.

While Trishala’s fans have been eager to know if she is venturing into Bollywood to follow Sanjay’s legacy, she replied saying, “No. I am busy building on leaving my own legacy behind”.