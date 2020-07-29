Trishala Dutt pens a heartfelt wish for papa Sanjay Dutt on his birthday; Says I love you to infinity & beyond

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt pens a beautiful wish for her papa on his birthday wishing him a long happy and healthy life.

Sanjay Dutt one of the most loved actors in Bollywood turned a year older today. While friends and fans of the actor have taken to social media and flooded him with wishes, the one wish that stands out amongst them all is the wish from his daughter Trishala Dutt. She took to her social media account and penned a beautiful heartfelt wish that will make your heart melt.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Trishala shared a throwback picture of the actor and captioned it with a heartfelt message for her father on his birthday. “Happy birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May god bless you with a long, happy & healthy life. I love you so so much! To infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers pops! Facetime you in a bit!! Lol – have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou,” she wrote.

On the other hand, as we’re all confined to our homes staying safe with our family and friends during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai, while his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids are stuck in Dubai. Before the pandemic took over and the lockdown commenced Maanayata had flown to Dubai with her kids. Most recently she took to her Instagram profile and shared a story of the actor having a conversation with his kids via video-call. On a professional front, the actor will be seen as ‘Adheera’, and to celebrate the actor’s birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the first look of the actor.

