Trishala Dutt wishes Happy Holidays to her Instafam and apologises for being off social media

Trishala Dutt wishes Happy Holidays to her Instafam as she shares a beautiful picture of herself from New York and apologises for being off social media for a while.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has been away from the tinsel town since the beginning. The star kid is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child with first wife Richa Sharma. Trishala was brought up in New York by her maternal grandparents but she shares a great bond with dad Sanjay Dutt. Trishala is an avid social media user and loves sharing her photos. However, recently, she has been off Instagram for a while.

Just a day ago, Trishala surprised her Instafam getting back to social media as she posted a picture of herself wishing her followers Happy Holidays. Trishala also apologised for going off social media for a while as she had been trying to get through the year. Trishala lost her boyfriend a few months ago. She shared the news of his sudden demise on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for him. The star kid has been trying to recover from the grief and she is often found posting pictures of her late boyfriend on Instagram.

Trishala seems to be in a happy space right now as she shares a beautiful picture of herself wishing her Instafam Happy Holidays. Plush and pretty, she looks stunning in a white coat laced with fur. She clubbed it up with matching white pants and high heels. Trishala styled her hair in a voluminous bun and flaunts her striking makeup.

"Happy Holidays IG Fam - yes I’m still here! apologies for the lack of posting, just been trying to get through the year as best as I can! xx", she wrote in her caption.

Credits :Instagram

