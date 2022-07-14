Troll body-shames Masaba Gupta; Actress wins hearts with her 'sharp as a knife' reply

Masaba Gupta dons many hats. She is not only a celebrated fashion designer of the country, but has also cemented her position as an actor in showbiz. Apart from impressing people with her many talents, Masaba also likes to keep them entertained on her social media space. She is quite active on Instagram and often posts glimpses of her personal and professional lives on the platform. From candid pictures to gorgeous photoshoots, she does it all. Speaking of which, recently, Masaba clapped back at a troll who body-shamed her after she posted a picture.

Masaba Gupta claps back at troll

Earlier yesterday, Masaba took to the story feature of Instagram and shared a screenshot of a comment by a troll. It read, “You look so bad... It's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." Along with this, Masaba also added a long note proving that she’s not someone to mince her words. She wrote, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)."

Take a look:

In the meanwhile, talking about Masaba’s acting front, she was recently in the short film I Love Thane, along with Ritwik Bhowmick. Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, it was part of the anthology Modern Love Mumbai. She will soon be seen in the upcoming second season of the web series Masaba Masaba. The semi-fictionalised show is inspired from her life as a fashion designer, and also features her mother, and veteran actress Neena Gupta.

