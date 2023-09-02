Troll calls Priyanka Chopra's tribute to her dad 'so much drama'; Here’s how Simi Garewal reacted

Simi Garewal‘s celebrity chat show ‘Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable’ aired on television in 2011, and the show featured a number of celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and others. Simi took a trip down memory lane, as she recently shared a throwback video clip from the time when Priyanka Chopra appeared as a guest on the show. PeeCee dedicated a song to her father Dr Ashok Chopra. A netizen commented on the video and called it dramatic, following which Simi Garewal schooled the troll.

On Friday, Simi Garewal took to her Instagram account to share an old video clip from her show, in which Priyanka is seen dedicating a song to her father. “India's Most Desirable Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her dad's dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don't you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would rock!!" wrote Simi. The video shows Priyanka singing Mariah Carey’s song ‘Hero’, and saying, “This is for my daddy.”

In the comments section of Simi’s post, one Instagram user made a mean comment that read, “So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws, You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama." Simi Garewal replied to the troll, and wrote, “Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate..(if you can!) (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Simi Garewal also wrote in the comments, “Never 'forget fighting' for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values - and yourself. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joys. You are a true hero. Believe it!”

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fans went gaga over the video. One fan wrote, “She sings so Soulfully... There many hidden talents in her below the facade.. I love and Bless her.... Thank you, Simi Garewal, for the post,” while another one commented, “Wowwww sung with all her heart... Amazing.” Priyanka’s father Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will soon be seen in Heads Of State, along with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film was announced in 2021, and while there were rumors of PeeCee quitting the project, there has been no clarity on that yet.

