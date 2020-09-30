Is trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement an ethical thing? COMMENT

Suhana Khan came on the radar of the netizens after she shared a post on Instagram demanding an end to colourism.

Social media is a place which has been all about toxicity and negative comments, especially for people who doesn’t match the general standards of beauty which have been set by our society. Taking a jibe at the same, ’s daughter shared a powerful post about colourism and revealed that she has been called ugly since the age of 12. In fact, Suhana had shared screenshots of negative comments that she has received on social media criticizing her about her complexion.

While several celebrities have hailed Suhana for her impressive post about ending colourism, she soon got on the radar of netizens who termed her post as hypocrite. The netizens were seen trolling her and asked the young starlet to teach her father Shah Rukh Khan about ending colourism. To note, Suhana came on the radar of the netizens as SRK has been the brand ambassador of a fairness cream brand. A Twitter user wrote, “Well said #SuhanaKhan Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners. To hell with such colour prejudices. So practice what you preach.”

While Suhana has been receiving a lot of hate comments over her colourism post, don’t you think it is unfair and unethical to troll her for her father’s professional project? Isn’t the young starlet entitled to have an opinion of her own? Share your opinions in the comment section below and let us not if trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement was an unfair thing.

