Is trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement an ethical thing? COMMENT
Social media is a place which has been all about toxicity and negative comments, especially for people who doesn’t match the general standards of beauty which have been set by our society. Taking a jibe at the same, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana khan shared a powerful post about colourism and revealed that she has been called ugly since the age of 12. In fact, Suhana had shared screenshots of negative comments that she has received on social media criticizing her about her complexion.
While several celebrities have hailed Suhana for her impressive post about ending colourism, she soon got on the radar of netizens who termed her post as hypocrite. The netizens were seen trolling her and asked the young starlet to teach her father Shah Rukh Khan about ending colourism. To note, Suhana came on the radar of the netizens as SRK has been the brand ambassador of a fairness cream brand. A Twitter user wrote, “Well said #SuhanaKhan Dark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn't u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promoting skin whiteners. To hell with such colour prejudices. So practice what you preach.”
While Suhana has been receiving a lot of hate comments over her colourism post, don’t you think it is unfair and unethical to troll her for her father’s professional project? Isn’t the young starlet entitled to have an opinion of her own? Share your opinions in the comment section below and let us not if trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement was an unfair thing.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Noooo.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
She is using daddies contacts to get on vogue cover so why not. Yes she must face his demons too.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Firstly people commenting are not jobless , secondly she has put herself on the map , she should accept EVERYTHING that comes along . She cannot only want to hear that she's SRK daughter , beautiful or smart or whatever rubbish and then not accept the criticism. It's those same people that make an audience , they are entitled to say WHATEVER THEY WANT , she sold herself to entertainment, so embrace everything the good , the bad and the trolls
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Why is IRA KHAN , Aamir Khan's daughter not trolled , she has a life apart Bollywood, she's not superficial, she's a young woman of substance and definitely not an attention seeker . Learn something Duhana
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Of course YESSSSSSS , SHE EATS FROM THAT SAME ADVERTISEMENT MONEY . DISGUSTING rich kids just complaining for even being privileged, she should have some shame , her country is going through a very hard time with other more important issues and here she is wanting attention.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Of course not, but who's going to make these jobless trolls understand? This pandemic has given these people too much time to sit around doing nothing but bullying and harrassing people to feel better about themselves. At the end of the day, the people you're hating are still living happily in their mansions with all the luxuries money can buy, while y'all be spreading hate instead of working on your own lives and happiness. So who's the real loser here?