Trolls ask Aamir Khan to 'stop using drugs', 'change stylist' during live chat; here's how actor responds

Aamir Khan grabbed all the limelight at the beginning of this year as his daughter Ira Khan got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The actor took care of all the daddy duties, and it was evident in all the pictures and videos that came in from the wedding. Well, he has been away from the silver screen since his last release Laal Singh Chadha. But he is making sure to keep in touch with his fans and one such attempt was a live session he held recently where he responded to some fan questions and trolls.

Aamir Khan responds to trolls politely

During the live session, Aamir Khan was reading out the comments of his fans loudly. But along with some good comments the actor also had to face some trolls. Aamir did not hesitate to read that out aloud as well. One of the fans asked him to change his stylist which caught Aamir by surprise. The actor who was wearing a tee from his latest production Laapataa Ladies replied that what he was wearing looked good. He then added that since his style is unique not many people like it.

Then there was a nasty comment that read, “Sir, it looks like you are on drugs, stop taking drugs.” He found this comment strange and quipped “what are you saying?” Then yet another troll questioned him that he was dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities but did not dance at his own daughter Ira Khan’s wedding. The gentleman that he is, the PK star politely responded that he also danced at his own daughter’s wedding too. While speaking of the wedding bash in Jamnagar, the actor said that Ambani’s are great family friends and they dance on each other’s family functions.

Aamir Khan resumes work after a two-year break

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were in a recent chat with News18, where they spoke about their professional and personal fronts. When the Rang De Basanti actor was asked about his break from work since his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, in 2022, he said, “I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years. I have made good use of the last two years. I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong connection with everyone,” Khan said, adding that he is ready to work again and has also begun shooting for his next film on February 1.

Aamir Khan wants to do ‘age-appropriate’ role in romantic movies

During the same chat, the Dangal actor expressed his desire to return to the big screen with films that touch his heart and soul. He said, “Jo kahani mujhey pasand aati hai mai vo he karta hu. Jaise mai pehle kaam kar raha tha mai waise he karunga. Jo cheez mere dil ko chuu legi mai karna chahunga. (The stories that I like, I do those only. I will work just like the way I used to earlier. The things that touch my heart, I would love to do them.)”

