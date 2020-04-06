Trolls have a field day as Kanika Kapoor is discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID 19

Kanika Kapoor's discharge from the Lucknow hospital after being tested negative for Coronavirus invites trolls on social media.

Singer Kanika Kapoor who was admitted to a Lucknow hospital where she was being treated for Coronavirus was tested for the sixth time recently which turned out to be negative. The singer has now been discharged and is headed home after 18 days. The singer was tested for the fifth time on Saturday. The doctors wanted to be sure about her health and decided to relive her only if she had two back-to-back negative test results. The test resulted in negative, giving a ray of hope to Kanika's family.

While the singer has been discharged, she still has problems in her hand. Three FIRs have been filed against the singer under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was lodged by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Kanika's discharge has not only been grabbing headlines but has also invited trolls on social media. Netizens are trolling the singer on Twitter. Some tweeted, "#KanikaKapoor tests negative in her 6th test in 14 days. It takes 2 more consecutive negatives to discharge her. What a waste of resources (astonished face) #kanikakaCoronaCrime", while some have tweeted, "Singer #KanikaKapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. Will the GOVT take any responsible action against her??"

(Also Read: Kanika Kapoor DISCHARGED from hospital after 6th COVID 19 test results negative)

For the uninitiated, Kanika had returned from London last month. There were rumours suggesting she evaded the tests at the airport. However, Kanika has clarified that she was tested as per the norm but developed symptoms just recently. "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she said. She also addressed the rumours of attending a party in Lucknow in an interview and denied the reports that claimed she shared a room with 100 guests post her return from London.

Check out the tweets here:

#KanikaKapoor discharged from Lucknow Hospital (after 5 test). Lucknow Police be like:- pic.twitter.com/g7lN17RcE8 — Sumit Kumar(@MeSumitKumarr) April 6, 2020

#KanikaKapoor Action should be taken against her so that we lead an example , nobody dare to repeat the procedure because this battle will take long way and nobody take a easy way.@AmitShah @PMOIndia — jitendra (@jeetu_6090) April 6, 2020

Kanika kapoor after tested negative for 5th time. #KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/qOhg4X49er — Vivek Biswakarma (@just_call_me_vb) April 5, 2020

Finally tested negative after 6th testing and discharged from hospital.#KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/wmKSPpgHJY — Captain America (@CaptainIndia26) April 6, 2020

Credits :Twitter

