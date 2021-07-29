Trouble mounts for Gehana Vasisth, Rowa Khan after serious allegations levelled by victims: Reports

Besides the businessman Raj Kundra, actress Gehana Vasisth and Rowa Khan have also been accused in the pornography case. The two are now in trouble as a recent report in ETimes stated that sources close to the police have released the detailed statements of two ‘victims’ who alleged that they were forced into shooting obscene videos. The details in the statements allege that Gehana Vasisth and Rowa Khan forced the victims into making obscene content.

The leading daily’s report suggested that the first ‘victim’ met a casting director named Raunak in 2018 who helped her get roles in web series and short films. In her statement, the ‘victim’ reportedly revealed that on February 2, 2021, Raunak and Rowa took her to Green Park bungalow in Malvani area of Madh Island. She said, “There after making me wear uncomfortable and extremely short clothes, I was handed a script and Rowa Khan promised to pay me Rs 25000. I was initially given a script to read called ‘Single Mother’. But soon after I was told that the script will not suit me because I was very thin. So, I was given another script by the name of ‘Bartan Wali’. I felt dirty after reading the script, I told Rowa madam that I won’t be able to work on it.” However, Rowa assured her that they would not reveal her identity or her face.

Reportedly, the ‘victim’ added, “Once shooting began the hero took me to a room and asked me to lie down on the bed. The dialogues that were given to me then made me uncomfortable and I kept stuttering and had to take retakes. Rowa madam lost her patience and shouted at me. She said, ‘Have you never had a boyfriend? Why are you so shy? It’s not like I am asking you to have sex’.”

Meanwhile, the second ‘victim’ according to ETimes revealed Gehana (Who was her producer-director) informed her regarding the role she would be playing. It was said that her role would be of a Queen while the King would be played by a guy named ‘Akash’. After starting the shoot in the garden, Gehana then reportedly escorted the ‘victim’ inside the bungalow. The ‘victim’ further elaborated, “There she gave me scarves to wear, at the same time the three dwarves came in. One of the dwarves told me that they are waiting for me to turn 18 so that they could have physical relations with me. After saying that he started taking me to another room but when I refused to do so, Gehana threatened me and forcefully took me inside. After that the 3 dwarves took off my clothes and had physical relations with me turn by turn. After this whole thing was shot, the dwarves left the room.”

