Trouble mounts for Raj Kundra as 4 employees likely to turn witness in adult films racket case: Report

Raj Kundra is treading troubled waters and it doesn't seem to end. According to a report in News 18, Raj Kundra's four employees from Viaan Industries are now likely to turn key witnesses in the adult film racket case which surfaced last week. Citing CBI sources, the report stated that employees may turn witness against Kundra as he has not been co-operating well in the investigation.

The sources added that they may be confronted along with Kundra. He and several others were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch last week after their investigation on an adult films racket case led them to Kundra and his employees. The businessman has been accused of producing and uploading adult content on the Internet via the Hotshots app.

Currently, he and his techie associate are in police custody. Several raids have also taken place at Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty's residence. The actress' statement was also recorded by the police in which she defended her husband saying that the adult content was not porn, but erotica.

Raj Kundra’s lawyer, advocate Subhash Jadhav, revealed that they will be moving the High Court in the matter. Calling it an "illegal" arrest, he said, "Raj Kundra’s arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under section 67a. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds."

