True Indian beauty Alia Bhatt will set your heart on fire with her latest traditional attire in beige; PICS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. She often makes her fans go gaga over her looks. It is always a visual treat for her fans to look at her gorgeous pictures and especially when she dons an Indian look, she races the hearts of many. A recent picture of the actress all decked up in a traditional attire looking nothing less than an Indian princess has surfaced on the internet and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture that is posted by her stylist, Alia Bhatt is wearing a beige coloured Manish Malhotra outfit. Alia wore a simple beige coloured salwar kameez and looks stunning. The Dear Zindagi actress has tied one ponytail, wore heavy Jhumkas and posed stylishly for the camera in the first picture. In the second picture, Alia flaunts her back and her pout. The tiny black bindi adds to her look and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently in Hyderabad for the Brahmastra motion poster launch for South languages. SS Rajamouli launched the same in Hyderabad and Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar were a part of the event. A motion poster launch event was also held in New Delhi where Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan were in attendance.

Talking about the movies, Alia will be seen next in RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It is helmed by SS Rajamouli. It will release on January 7, 2022. Besides this, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

