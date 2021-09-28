'True Story': Anushka Sharma shares a cheeky meme on Taureans and we bet you can relate to it

Everyone has a Zodiac sign and there are certain set traits for a particular Zodiac sign that are believed to become a part of their behavioural pattern. We often tend to relate a person’s behavioural pattern with their Zodiac sign. This morning Anushka Sharma too took to her Instagram stories to share a meme that she can relate to completely and that proves she is a true Taurean. Before we tell you more about her Instagram stories let us tell you that Birthdays between April 20 to May 21 are all Taureans.

Taking to her Instagram stories posted a meme about hair wash. The meme was all about hair wash. In that meme, we can see a man in deep thought and it is written, “Me trying to figure which days to wash my hair, so it can line up with my plans.” Anushka wrote, “True story” on this. So could you all relate to this meme as well? Being a Taurean do you also face hair wash issues?

Take a look at the meme:

Anushka Sharma was recently papped in the city for two consecutive days and it looks like she has resumed work after her long break. The Zero actress was spotted in the city and as reported she has resumed work as she began shooting for her endorsement commitments.

Virat is currently in Dubai as the IPL 2021 tournament has resumed. Recently, the Indian Skipper had announced that after the 2021 T20 World Cup, he will be stepping down as the captain of the T20 Indian squad. Anushka also had reacted to Virat's statement on social media. She had shared Virat's statement on her social media handle with a heart emoticon. Her reaction to Virat's post also had gone viral among the Virushka fans.

