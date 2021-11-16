Trust us, this Anil Kapoor's beefed up gym PIC will definitely be worth your 'weight'

Anil Kapoor is one such actor who is ageing like a fine wine. With each passing day, he is getting fitter and fitter and leaving his fans stunned with his looks. The actor is a fitness freak and he never misses his daily workout routine. Well, the actor is also quite active on his social media and makes sure to share all his life updates with his fans and followers. Today Anil took to his Instagram stories to share a picture from his late-night gym session. He flaunted his beefed-up body as he posed with Marc Mead.

In the picture, we can see Anil Kapoor dressed in a simple grey tee and he paired it with black gym pants. The actor’s biceps looked quite a in shape and his body looked beefed up. It would be difficult for anyone to guess his age after looking at this picture. He was posing with a fellow bodybuilder. Anil was wearing a wristband and could be seen posing with a thumbs up. Anil wrote on the picture ‘Worth the “weight” to get to London!’

Take a look:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. For the film, he will be sharing screen space with Net Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others. The cast have already finished shooting for the film and the comedy drama is set to release in 2022.