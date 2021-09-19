Trying to steal our screens: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ryan Reynolds ‘Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood’ remark

Kangana Ranaut was seen in the role of J. Jayalalithaa in her recent release ‘Thalaivii’ which is garnering praises from audiences and critics alike. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is promoting his latest film ‘Free Guy’. During the promotions of the film, Ryan spoke about how Hollywood is now mimicking Bollywood. Ryan said, “If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood…Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” Reynolds, known for his terrific sense of humor, said in the video.

Kangana on Instagram stories shared the picture of Ryan’s remark and wrote, “and trying to steal our screens”. Kangana previously on Instagram had written about Hollywood is taking over Indian screens. She wrote, “Hollywood has destroyed other industries by creating a global monopoly. They are taking over our screens. We would rather see the dubbed version of Lion King or Jungle Book overdubbed version of a Malayalam film. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi. We must keep our people and our industry our priority and discourage Hollywood films. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Take a look at the post:

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Kangana had spoken about why she thought that she was the worst casting choice for Thalaivii. She said, “I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like what!" She further added, “the sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career, I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii."

