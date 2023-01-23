Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor on 'same creative energy' as Shraddha, 'Luv's casting genius' and more

Fans always love to watch fresh pairings on the silver screen in Bollywood films and the latest pairing we are going to see soon is that of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor . They are pairing up for Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar . Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch the trailer and today as promised the trailer was released and indeed it looks so intriguing and exciting. The entire team of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had come for the grand trailer launch and spoke about a lot of things. Scroll down to read what Ranbir and Shraddha have to say about working with each other.

On being asked about his experience of working with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor replied, “I have known Shraddha since we were very young. Our parents are friends, but working with her I realised we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too.” Shraddha on the other hand replied, “I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrat. So I am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Luv Ranjan’s 5th directorial after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, AkashVaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It’s said to be an out-and-out family entertainer, and in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, had shown immense faith in the music album of this film. The filmmaker believes that it has songs that appeal to all sections of the audience – from youth to families.

Apart from Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. This film also stars Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.