Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor says ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ to all the singles this Valentine’s Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been winning hearts with their chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ever since the trailer has been released fans have been loving every bit of it. Recently the first song of the film was released and fans have loved it and today the second song from the film is out and we bet it is going to be a chartbuster too. The song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai stars Ranbir and he gives hope to all singles this Valentine’s Day. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai out

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is a dedication to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues, because love doesn’t happen just once or twice, it happens many times. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again! This song is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser. His on-screen and off-screen buddy Anubhan Singh Bassi also features in the song. With music by Pritam, vocals by Arijit Singh and quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya this one is sure to resonate with all the singles. Taking to social media, the makers wrote, Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Agli dhoondho. Check out the song:

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

